Regina man killed in crash involving semi near Mossbank

    A Regina man is dead after a semi and SUV collided near the town of Mossbank, Sask.

    The crash was reported by Saskatchewan RCMP early Wednesday afternoon.

    At around 6:36 p.m. on Feb. 13, Assinboia RCMP were called to a two vehicle crash on Highway 2 south of the Mossbank junction, an RCMP news release said.

    Officers and EMS personnel responded to the scene immediately. The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old man from Regina was declared dead at the scene, RCMP said.

    Police said the man’s family has been notified.

    The semi driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries police say.

    Assiniboia RCMP continues to investigate the crash with the help of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

    Mossbank, Sask. is about 141 kilometres southwest of Regina.

