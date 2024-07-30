Regina man pleads guilty to criminal negligence in death of woman in Punnichy

Ethan Sunshine has pled guilty to criminal negligence in connection to the 2023 death of Kihaw Fox.

The 29-year-old from Regina submitted a guilty plea while appearing at Court of King’s Bench on Monday.

He was originally charged with second degree murder in addition to criminal negligence causing death.

Sunshine was issued a sentence of eight years. However, after credit for time he’s already spent behind bars, his sentence was reduced to 2,244 days or a little more than six years.

In addition to the guilty plea, Sunshine also faced several firearms charges, which were stayed during the proceedings, according to the court.

April 22, 2023 saw RCMP officers respond to a home in Punnichy, Sask. after a woman was reported injured in the area.

Kihaw Fox, 31, of Piapot First Nation was declared dead at the scene by members of STARS Air Ambulance.

Sunshine was arrested by RCMP shortly after the incident on George Gordon First Nation, located just south of the community.

Punnichy is located approximately 120 kilometres northeast of Regina.