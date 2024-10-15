REGINA
Regina

    • Regina man seriously injured in dog attack

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Regina police are investigating after a man was seriously injured when he was attacked by two dogs Monday afternoon.

    According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the 2600 block of Regina Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

    Police learned the man was walking in the area when he was approached by the two dogs and attacked.

    EMS transported the man to hospital, police said both dogs were apprehended by animal control.

    Regina police are asking anyone who may have additional information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

