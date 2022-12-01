Regina man wins $1M in Children’s Hospital Foundations Lottery

A Regina man is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after he won the grand prize in the Roughrider and Children’s Hospital Foundations Lottery.

In a news release, Troy Stengler said he has been donating to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation since back when they were trying to get the hospital built.

“Naturally I chose to buy a ticket and support the Roughrider & Children’s Hospital Foundations Lottery because I know the money is going to a good cause. This money will make a huge difference in my life and in my family's lives and I couldn't be happier," he said.

The money raised from the lottery will go to support amateur sport, education, health and wellness initiatives, as well as maternal and children’s health care at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.

"Congratulations to the province's newest millionaire, those who won prizes, and a heartfelt thank you to everyone in Saskatchewan who purchased a ticket," said Brynn Boback-Lane, President and CEO of Jim Pattison Children's Hospital Foundation.

The winner of the Halftime 50/50 draw is J. Cain of Manitou Brach, who is taking home $459,962.50.

Several more winners will be announced in December and will be listed on the Rider’s Children’s Lottery website.