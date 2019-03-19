Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said he is pleased to see the federal government increase financial support for municipalities, in the 2019/20 budget.

On Tuesday afternoon, the federal government released this year’s budget, which included a one-time doubling of the gas tax transfer that is handed down to municipalities from Ottawa.

“The doubling of this transfer represents a significant opportunity to advance priority

infrastructure projects that will greatly improve our community,” Fougere said in a press release.

The mayor added that he welcomes adjustments to the National Housing Strategy, such as a new $4 billion Canada Housing Benefit - the federal government's financial commitment to cutting homelessness in half.

According to the press release, city administration will be going over the budget to better understand the implications of proposals on the City of Regina.