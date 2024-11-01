Regina mayoral candidate releases more details on campaign platform, vision for city

Bill Pratt, one of the 11 mayoral candidates for the upcoming civic election, has released more details on his campaign platform.

His election pillars include visionary leadership, fostering a thriving business community, investing in a resilient and connected community, and a vision for a brighter future.

“I've spoken with residents, businesses and community members across the city. I've heard one message loud and clear, ‘Regina can do better,” Pratt told reporters Friday.

“They are tired of the division and conflict that have held our city back,” he added.

Pratt said his approach to leadership centers on openness and accountability to foster trust in council.

“People like to be inspired,” he said. “People like to look towards a future that's better than today. And when you think of what the residents have experienced for the last four years, where is the vision?”

Pratt believes fostering a thriving business community will grow the city, building a resilient tax base to benefit all residents, and would provide targeted incentives to support the growth.

“Is it a tax break for five years? Ten years?” he suggested. “But it’s asking the question of business owner and entrepreneurs, ‘What is it going to take for you to come downtown?”

“People want our downtown to be vibrant, and we have to do it. Every city has got to have a vibrant, thriving economic driving downtown,” Pratt added.

He would also like to see more collaboration between the city, other levels of government and the community to find better solutions for Regina’s core issues of homelessness and the addictions crisis.

“We are part of the equation. It is not our reason to be,” Pratt said. “We care about our citizens, and we want to find solutions that work.”

Pratt first announced his bid for mayor of Regina in September.

Regina’s municipal election is set for Nov. 13.