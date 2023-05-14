Regina mineral show proves to be a gem for collectors and newcomers alike

The largest gem and mineral show in Canada made a stop in the Queen City over the weekend.

The event, organized by gem company Silver Cove, has a little bit of everything.

From crystals, to fossils, to a real woolly mammoth tusk.

“We have guys who have gone all over Canada but also all over the world,” Sage Huard, a member of Silver Cove who travels with the event, told CTV News.

“They’ve gone to South Africa, to the Congo to dig this stuff up, and then its cool you get to see it here in Saskatchewan.”

The impressive collection tours around Canada. Those who work with the company say that rocks have an interesting way of bringing people together.

The display seemed to attract both long time collectors and newcomers to the world of minerals and gems.

Lance Maclure has travelled all over the world to dig up specimens.

He was on the team that discovered the largest sapphire aggregate boulder in the world, weighing in at 2,100 pounds.

Maclure explained that one of the many reasons he loves his job, is the ability to share his passion for rocks with families who come visit the show.

“It’s just a good way to connect with your family. You get out there, you see all the different kinds of minerals and you get a lot of questions from kids, ‘where did that come from?’ ‘Where’d this come from?’ ‘How do they make it that pretty?’ It’s just a good family event,” he explained.

“One of the things I enjoy is seeing a child go out the door with a happy face and a new rock.”