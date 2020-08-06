REGINA -- The lawyer representing the mother accused in the homicide of her 18-month-old son says she maintains she is not responsible for the death.

Speaking outside court on Thursday, defence attorney Darren Krauschaar told CTV News that his client, Chelsea Whitby, maintains she is not responsible.

Regina police charged Whitby on Tuesday with manslaughter in the death of her son.

A family friend has confirmed the identity of the boy as Emerson William Bryan Whitby.

Emerson William Bryan Whitby. (Source: Speers Funeral Chapel)

The charges stem from an investigation in early June, when police and other emergency responders were sent to a residence in the 3200 block of Arens Road for reports of an injured child.

First responders assisted the scene and then drove the child to hospital, where he later died.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service and police investigated the death, determining it was criminal.

On Aug 4, Whitby was charged with manslaughter. Officers arrested her 50 km southeast of Winnipeg.

Krauschaar said Whitby will re-appear in court on Sept. 15. She was released on Thursday.