REGINA -- The death of an 18-month-old boy in east Regina has been ruled a homicide by police.

In a release, the Regina Police Service said officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Arens Rd. East on June 10, and found the child injured at the scene. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Criminal investigation by the Major Crimes Unit deemed the death a homicide.

RPS will be continuing the investigation with assistance from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

This is Regina’s eighth homicide of 2020.