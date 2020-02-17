REGINA -- HOMICIDE MAP

Click on the map below for information on Regina's homicides so far this year.

HOMICIDE TIMELINE

Jan. 5 – Police find the body of Keesha Cree Bitternose in a home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street.

Jan. 8 – Bitternose is identified as the victim of the city's first homicide of the year.

Jan. 24 – Police find a man "critically injured" in the 500 block of Wascana Street. He is pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Jan. 24 – Police begin investigating a death in the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue. The man was found injured in a home and was pronounced dead in hospital later on that day.

Jan. 25 – A man was found dead in the 1200 block of Rae Street after reports of gunshots in the area. It's the third homicide in Regina in three days, and the fourth in the month of January.

Jan. 27 – Police identify the victims of a string of homicides over the weekend. A teen is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Majok Agwait Majok. Devon Wayne Cyr is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Isiah Trent Allary. A third victim is identified but police say charges haven't been laid.

Feb. 12 – Police charge 26-year-old Kelly Renee Stonechild with first-degree murder in Bitternose's death. They say more charges are expected.

Feb. 13 – Two others, Dillon Ricky Whitehawk and Kurtis Clayton Thomas, are charged with first-degree murder in Bitternose's death. Police also announce Whitehawk has been charged with first-degree murder in two deaths in late 2019.

Feb. 13 – Police lay charges in the January death of Rodney Troy Ruberry. Ruberry died in hospital after he was found injured in the 4400 block of Dewdney Avenue on Jan. 24. Josiah Pamburn is charged with manslaughter in Ruberry's death.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available throughout 2020.