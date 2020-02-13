REGINA -- A 27-year-old Regina man has been charged with the January death of Rodney Troy Ruberry.

Josiah Pamburn is charged with manslaughter, and appeared in court on Thursday afternoon.

On Jan. 24, police were called to a home in the 4400 block of Dewdney Ave., where a person was found critically injured. The person was taken to hospital where he died.

Pamburn was arrested on Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact RPS.