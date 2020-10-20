REGINA -- A Regina man has been charged with manslaughter, after a one-year-old girl died in hospital following an alleged assault.

Bailey Carter Lance Peepeetch, 20, was originally charged with aggravated assault stemming from the incident.

This is Regina’s eleventh homicide of 2020.

An investigation began on Oct. 7, when police were dispatched after a report from EMS saying a critically injured child was being taken to hospital with injuries believed to be caused by physical abuse.

The girl died in hospital on Oct. 9.

After further investigation, police re-arrested Peepeetch on the new manslaughter charge, on Oct. 19.

Police previously said Peepeetch lives at the same residence as the victim but is not related.

The identity of the girl will not be released by police at this time.

Peepeetch made his first appearance on this charge in Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.