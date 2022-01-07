Regina Pats among 15 WHL teams paused due to COVID-19

The Regina Pats are one of 15 WHL clubs pausing team activities as a result of multiple and staff members testing positive for COVID-19 or showing symptoms.

In a press release, the WHL said it is working with its Chief Medical Officer regarding the affected teams, but for now the 15 clubs have paused activities including on-ice practices and off-ice training.

Saskatchewan teams that are on pause include the Regina Pats, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders and Saskatoon Blades.

“The WHL and our member Clubs remain fully committed to playing through the 68-game WHL Regular Season schedule and Playoffs,” Ron Robison, the commissioner of the WHL, said in a release. “As we work through the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our priority continues to be to deliver a world-class development experience for WHL players, staff, and officials, and to do so in a safe and healthy manner.”

The Swift Current Broncos, who were previously paused, have now been cleared to resume all activities.

The WHL said several other teams are expected to be cleared in the coming days.

As a result of the pause, eight regular season games have been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. These include the Pats and Raiders game on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and the Warriors game on Wednesday, Jan. 12.