Regina Pats gunning to clinch 2023 playoff spot

Following a gutting 9-5 loss against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday, the Regina Pats are still working to secure their playoff spot.

Friday’s matchup saw Connor Bedard score his 10th career hat trick, with more goals from Riley Ginnell and Alexander Suzdalev in the latter half of the game.

However, the Pats efforts just weren’t enough with the Warriors scoring six unanswered goals during the contest, three of which were in the first period.

The race to secure the last three playoff spots in the east is heating up.

The Regina club needs at least one point against the Moose Jaw Warriors in their Saturday night matchup or hope for a Red Deer Rebels win against the Swift Current Broncos.

The Pats current record is 32-28 on the season, ranking sixth in the eastern conference behind Lethbridge, Moose Jaw, Saskatoon, Red Deer, and Winnipeg.

If the Pats qualify for the 2023 playoffs, it will mark the first time the team will have ascended to the post-season since 2018.

The puck drops for the Pats and the Warriors in Moose Jaw at 7 p.m. March 18.