Regina Pats players hit the streets to deliver pizzas and raise money for Heart and Stroke Foundation

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

In which Winnie the Pooh stars in an R-rated slasher movie

The Hundred Acre Wood has seen some pretty unsettling things over the years. A honey jar shortage. Rather blustery days. The omnipresent threat of a Heffalump. But in 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,' a new microbudget R-rated horror film, Pooh wades into far darker territory than even Eeyore could have ever imagined.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener