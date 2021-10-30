Regina Pats snap seven game losing skid

REGINA -

The Regina Pats finally climbed back into the win column on Friday night, snapping a seven game slide.

Swift Current Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck was the consensus star of the game despite the loss, stopping a whopping 44 shots on goal. Many of those attempts came from high percentage areas.

Josh Davies opened the scoring after he was left alone in the high slot and drove a strong shot through the legs of Pats goaltender Matthew Kieper for his third of the season and a 1-0 lead.

There were no shortage of chances for the Pats in the second period and they finally found the back of the net.

Zach Stringer tied the game at one pounding on the rebound and tapping the puck into the open goal. Broncos goaltender Dyck made a good stop on an effort from Connor Bedard, but the puck came loose and Cole Dubinsky scored his fifth of the year to give Regina the lead. Dubinksy now has points in nine straight games for Regina.

Dubinsky and Stringer each scored their second goals of the game in the third period. The Pats won the game 4-1.

Reid Dyck made 44 saves for the Broncos. Matthew Kieper stopped 27 for the Pats.

The Regina Pats will host the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday at the Brandt Centre. Opening face-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.