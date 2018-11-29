

CTV Regina





The Regina Pats have announced that they have traded Las Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jake Leschyshyn and Colorado Avalanche prospect Nick Henry to the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

In exchange, the Pats will receive Jadon Joseph, 19, and Ty Kolle, 18, the Hurricanes fourth round pick in 2022. Regina will also receive two conditional picks if Leschyshyn and Henry return for their 20-year-old seasons.

“We could not turn down an offer of this magnitude,” added Paddock. “We are getting two good players up front in Jadon and Ty and have added some important pieces for the upcoming WHL Bantam Drafts.”

Joseph, who is from Sherwood Park, Alta, is in his third year in the WHL. He has already scored 10 goals this season. He’s on track to meet his career high of 32 points for the season, which he set last year.

Kolle, who is from Kamloops, B.C. is also in his third WHL season. He started the season with the Portland Winterhawks, before being traded to Lethbridge in October. He has scored seven goals and four assists this year.