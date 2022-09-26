Regina plans for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Friday Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada. Events in and around Regina are planned to commemorate the second iteration of the national day of remembrance and reflection.

Last year, Eagle Heart Centre hosted a walk of remembrance in honour of the children who attended residential schools. The centre will again host the walk this Friday. The route for the event will run from 1102 Angus St. to the 2900 block of 5th Ave.

This year, Eagle Heart is also taking donations of shoes to be hung on the perimeter fence of their building.

“It will signify another generation of children who choose to walk in the healing journey,” said Pam Belanger. “We are remembering our children and we welcome everyone to join us in the walk.”

Shoe donations may be dropped off at 1102 Angus St. The walk will finish with a community barbeque.

Other events in and around the city include an Orange Shirt Day commemoration at Government House.

Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirtasty will host the public with musical performances and stories near the residential school memorial on the grounds at 10 a.m.

In Moose Jaw at 1 p.m., the Wakamow Aboriginal Community Association is hosting a powwow and gathering, and at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum more Orange Shirt Day events will begin at 2:30 p.m.

However, the City of Regina’s main National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event is Thursday at Mosaic Stadium called “Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day.” Miyo-wîcîwitowin means “reconciliation” in Cree.

Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) CEO Tim Reid expects thousands of people to attend Thursday’s events.

“For us to come together the day before, I really think it leads our country in a conversation we should be talking about,” he said.

“It talks about how the important reconciliation is, not only in Regina, but in our province. I think it shows leadership across the country.”

Tickets for the public are free but anyone who wishes to attend must pre-register at wewalktogether.ca

Anyone may commemorate the day by wearing orange.

A full list of events and fundraisers can be found here.