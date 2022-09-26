National Day for Truth and Reconciliation: Here's what's happening in Regina

Regina and its surrounding area will be host to numerous events commemorating this year’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

All week:

The Eagle Heart Centre is collecting shoe donations. Shoes may be dropped off at 1102 Angus St. between 8:30 A.M. and 4:30 P.M.

Fresh & Sweet is selling Orange Shirt Day cookies with 100% of proceeds being donated to Orange Shirt Society.

Thursday Sept. 29

Miwo-wiciwitowan Day at Mosaic Stadium will host over 16,000 youth, students, business leaders and the public. Presentations and performances will centre around understanding the 94 Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Tickets are free but attendees must pre-register. To register, go to wewalktogether.ca

Friday Sept. 30 – TRC Day

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation may be commemorated by wearing an orange shirt.

10 A.M. – Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty is hosting an Orange Shirt Day event. Musician Brad Bellegarde will perform. The event will be held near the grounds of the Residential School Memorial at Government House. In case of rain or other severe weather, the event will move to the Luther College auditorium.

11 A.M. – The Eagle Heart Centre is hosting a walk on Friday Sept. 30 at 11 A.M. followed by a community BBQ at 2900 5th Ave.

1 P.M. - The Wakamow Aboriginal Community Association, in partnership with the Moose Jaw Museum and Art Gallery is hosting and powwow and gathering in the Wakamow Valley. This will happen at the same time again on Saturday, Oct. 1.

2:30 P.M. – The Royal Saskatchewan Museum Regina will host a day of education featuring music and stories from residential school survivors. Pre-registration is encouraged but not necessary. There will also be a virtual livestream on YouTube.