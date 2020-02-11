REGINA -- Regina Police Service says it has dealt with five more overdoses since Monday afternoon.

On Monday, RPS said it had been called to 14 overdoses over the weekend. The total number of overdoses is 19.

RPS said the overdoses stem from fentanyl.

No fatalities have been reported, and officers administered Naloxone to three people who were overdosing on the weekend.

“Remember that purchasing drugs from a dealer and not the pharmacy can result in unknown quality control, unknown additives to the purchase, and more dangerous risks,” RPS said in a news release.

Signs of overdose include:

Difficulty walking/talking/staying awake

Blue lips or nails

Very small pupils

Cold and clammy skin

Dizziness and confusion

Extreme drowsiness

Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

Slow, weak or no breathing

Inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police.