Regina police deploy Taser after man allegedly rushes officers

A report of domestic disturbance ended with the deployment of a conducted energy weapon, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

At around 10:30 a.m. on May 12, RPS officers were called to a home on the 2000 block of St. John Street, an RPS news release read.

Shortly after officers arrived, a man walked out of the home with a “bladed weapon” and was threatening to harm himself, police said.

According to RPS, officers spoke to the man for some time, before the man allegedly ran towards police.

Officers ordered him to stop, but he continued approaching, police said. One officer then deployed a conducted energy weapon (CEW) or Taser.

The man was taken into custody and transported to hospital.

According to policy, the use of a CEW will be reviewed by a “Use of Force Committee” within RPS.

All CEW deployments are reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission, an independent oversight body.