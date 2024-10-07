Sask NDP tear into AIMS system rollout, say costs have risen to $203 million

The Saskatchewan NDP says the province’s troubled payment and scheduling system for healthcare is only half implemented and has costed taxpayers nearly triple its original price tag so far.

The Administration Information Management System (AIMS) was first announced in 2018 with a price tag of $86 million. The system is designed to replace 80 aging and non-integrated systems to manage payroll, scheduling, human resources and finances for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), eHealth, Sask Cancer Agency and others.

The NDP candidate for Regina Douglas Park Nicole Sarauer spoke in front of Pasqua Hospital in Regina on Monday, where the party revealed cost figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

According to the heavily redacted documents, the program's cost has $203 million.

At the event, the New Democrats vowed to launch an accountability commission to investigate issues with troubled projects such as AIMS.

In a response to CTV News, the Saskatchewan Party highlighted the need for AIMS, saying some of the programs its replacing are more than 50 years old.

"These systems are not sustainable and must be replaced. When it comes to AIMS, our primary concern is that 48,000 employees across the health system continue to be scheduled and paid correctly and on time," the statement read.

"Any issues with delays in pay are being resolved as quickly as possible and anyone still experience a delay is encouraged to reach out to the SHA."

The AIMS rollout has been publicized due to ballooning costs and functionality issues.

Expected to be operational by May of 2021, the first attempt at a rollout did not take place till November of 2022 – an effort that ended after four days.

The system was relaunched in June with functionality issues still present. Throughout the summer, healthcare professionals including doctors were reporting payroll issues.

A 2023 report from the provincial auditor revealed that the projected price tag for AIMS had risen to $240 million. That same report recommended that the government analyze the rollout in order to learn from the experience and stop cost overruns in the future.

A full rollout of AIMS is expected to be completed in 2025.