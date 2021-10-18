Regina police investigating death in North Central

REGINA -

The Regina Police Service has started an investigation after a man was found dead in the North Central neighbourhood Monday afternoon.

According to a statement from police, officers were sent to the 1000 block of Angus Street just before 2 p.m. after a report that a man’s body had been found in a house. Police said officers confirmed the man was deceased and requested a coroner.

RPS said it is not releasing additional details to the public at this time. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.