The Regina Police Service is set to discuss their policy about naming homicide victims at this week’s board of commissioners meeting on Wednesday.

Back in May, police announced they would no longer be naming homicide victims as a result of a change to provincial legislation.

The move caused the province to step in, with the Ministry of Justice saying that restricting the release of victims’ names was contrary to the legislation, which was intended to make more information available to the public.

“I was surprised to hear that that was how the legislative change was being interpreted, it certainly was not our desire to have that happen,” Minister of Justice Don Morgan said at the time.

On June 1, the RPS said they would continue to name victims temporarily while the policy was sorted out.

Now it looks like the names of homicide victims may on be released some of the time. A recommendation is being made by the board of police commissioners to not include a blanket policy on names of homicide victims, but to decide on a case-by-case basis.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m.