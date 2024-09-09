Regina police to add 32 frontline officers as part of $17M policing initiative

The City of Regina is set to add dozens of new officers to its police service as part of a provincewide funding announcement focused on law enforcement.

A total of $3.8 million will go toward the hiring of 32 new frontline officers for the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The announcement for Saskatchewan’s capital is one part of a $17.1 million bump in funding focused on adding personnel, additional training for officers as well as introducing new tools for law enforcement.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) will receive $4.4 million for 37 additional frontline officers thanks to the initiative.

Of the new funding, $11.9 million will go toward 100 new municipal police officers, $2.7 million will be spent to increase the number of Safer Communities and Neighbourhood (SCAN) officers from 14 to 28, while $2.5 million will be allocated to the Saskatchewan Police College over the next three years.

“The social disorder concerns facing our communities are complex in nature, and we need to ensure our approach meets the needs of our communities,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said in a news release.

RPS Chief Farooq Sheikh noted the root causes of crime need to addressed in addition to improved enforcement.

“Protecting our community involves more than enforcement of the law; it requires a compassionate and empathetic approach to addressing the root causes of crime and instability," he said in the release.

"By partnering with government agencies and local organizations, we can collectively better support those facing challenges of mental health and addiction. The government’s introduction of a complex needs shelter here in Regina is a step in this direction, and we are grateful for these efforts."

The province is also undertaking what it calls "substantial changes" to the justice system in an effort empower police and promote overall safety. These include:

Ensuring municipal bylaws are enforced. This will include the introduction of community bylaw court hub models – with the hub in Kindersley as an example.

Finding efficiencies in the ways traffic courts operate so police can spend less time prosecuting traffic offences and more time on more serious crimes.

Enhancing the Fine Option Program to ensure accountability for all offenders and provide an option for those residents who are unable to pay off tickets and fines.

The provincial government was sure to highlight its new Complex Needs Emergency Shelters (CNES) in both Regina and Saskatoon. The medically supported, secure facilities allow police to bring people who pose a threat to themselves and others including cases of drug and alcohol impairment.

According to the province, 135 patients have been taken to the two facilities since opening and almost all patients have accepted services and supports following their discharge.

The two facilities are staffed 24/7 with clinical counsellors and nurses with on-call physician support and security.

The Regina CNES opened on July 30 while its Saskatoon location began operating on Aug. 6.