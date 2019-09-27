Regina police traffic cop issued over 1,000 distracted driving tickets in 2019
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 8:09AM CST
Const. Mike “Hawkeye” Seel of the Regina Police Services Traffic Unit has surpassed 1,000 tickets issued for distracted driving since Jan. 1.
"I've had grandmas on their phones to young kids on their phone to everything in between. It's everyone on their phone,” Seel said.
In 2018, Const. Seel issued over 1,100 distracted driving tickets by November. He said he anticipates hitting that number quicker this year, and thinks the problem is getting worse - not better.
"They call him Hawkeye for a reason he's really good at spotting distracted drivers," SGI’s Tyler McMurchy said.
SGI has been diligent in its driving courses about the risks and penalties associated with texting and driving.
"If you have your phone in your hand you are breaking the law even if you are stopped at a red light," McMurchy said.
From people texting, playing games to watching YouTube videos, Seel says he’s seen it all.
It's why he actively uses social media to educate drivers on the shocking lengths people will go to look at their phones.
"For the most part it's very positive and I’ve actually really enjoyed it for this year and the followers are very supportive. I usually pass that message along to my coworkers and let them know there are a lot of people out there who appreciate what we are doing," Seel said.