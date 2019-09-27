Const. Mike “Hawkeye” Seel of the Regina Police Services Traffic Unit has surpassed 1,000 tickets issued for distracted driving since Jan. 1.

Cell phone ticket #1000 that I have personally written this year. Drivers, the choice of driving safely or distracted is literally in your hands. Make the right choice and ignore your phone while driving. @reginapolice #enoughisenough #cellsdownheadsup pic.twitter.com/TqUl5UfS4c — Cst Mike Hawkeye Seel (@RPSTrafficUnit) September 17, 2019

"I've had grandmas on their phones to young kids on their phone to everything in between. It's everyone on their phone,” Seel said.

Driving beside truck in rush hour traffic. Driver holding phone in right hand, controlling vehicle radio volume nob with left hand, not looking at road or holding steering wheel while driving 50 km/hr...oh and 2 kids in the back seat. $280. @reginapolice #yqrtraffic pic.twitter.com/TiV31eLt5Y — Cst Mike Hawkeye Seel (@RPSTrafficUnit) September 25, 2019

In 2018, Const. Seel issued over 1,100 distracted driving tickets by November. He said he anticipates hitting that number quicker this year, and thinks the problem is getting worse - not better.

"They call him Hawkeye for a reason he's really good at spotting distracted drivers," SGI’s Tyler McMurchy said.

SGI has been diligent in its driving courses about the risks and penalties associated with texting and driving.

"If you have your phone in your hand you are breaking the law even if you are stopped at a red light," McMurchy said.

Vehicle stopped waiting to turn. Driver holding cell phone. Front passenger then sticks his phone in front of drives face. When stopped, driver argues he was stopped at the light. I tell him the light was green, but even if it was red, it's still illegal. @reginapolice pic.twitter.com/JRuE9tnlNF — Cst Mike Hawkeye Seel (@RPSTrafficUnit) September 24, 2019

From people texting, playing games to watching YouTube videos, Seel says he’s seen it all.

It's why he actively uses social media to educate drivers on the shocking lengths people will go to look at their phones.

"For the most part it's very positive and I’ve actually really enjoyed it for this year and the followers are very supportive. I usually pass that message along to my coworkers and let them know there are a lot of people out there who appreciate what we are doing," Seel said.