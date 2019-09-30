Regina Public Schools is looking at moving the French Immersion program from École Harbour Landing Elementary School to Dr. A.E. Perry School.

The announcement was made at a public meeting at École Harbour Landing Elementary School tonight to address overcrowding issues.

Currently there are 900 students at École Harbour Landing Elementary School, which is meant for 650 students.

The public school board shared its accommodation report which recommended French Immersion be moved, meaning 180 current students would move to Perry School.

"My son used ot go to École Massey Elementary School, and then he moved to this school (École Harbour Landing Elementary School) and within a short period he has to move to another school. So, we're kind of frustrated how they are being handled," Tapas das, a father with kids in French Immersion, said.

If approved the plan would be implemented in fall of 2020, and bussing plans would need to be adjusted to accommodate the change.

The school board will consider the plan in the winter, and a final decision would be made by January 15, 2020.

"Anytime you have to move your child to another school, it's challenging. but we're going to try to do our best to make sure that wqe have positive transitioning, that we really work closely with the incoming school, to ensure that our students feel welcome," Director of Education Greg Enion said.

Regina Public Schools is also requesting a new school to be build in Harbour Landing. That project is currently in the provinces top ten prioritieis list.