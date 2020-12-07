REGINA -- Regina Public Schools will move all Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 12 students to remote learning, effective Dec. 14 to Jan. 11.In a letter signed by Greg Enion, Director of Education, staff and students were notified Monday of the change.

Teachers will continue to work in schools, and provide remote courses for the weeks of Dec. 14 and Jan. 4. The scheduled winter break will still take place from Dec. 21 to Jan 1.

“We have had to close entire classes and schools overnight, often with less than 12-hours’ notice for parents and guardians,” Enion said. “We have been challenged to replace teachers, educational assistants, and other staff who test positive or must self-isolate. We are also acutely aware that if in-school classes were to continue up until the scheduled December 21st holiday break, we could very likely see students and staff having to quarantine away from their families over the entire holiday period. This causes great concern.”

The Regina Public School board said it has seen: