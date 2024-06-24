Regina Riot receive new jerseys ahead of WWCFL final

Following the theft of their jerseys earlier in the season – the Regina Riot were decked out in new uniforms for their final matchup of the season against the Saskatoon Vanguard.

In an announcement on Sunday, the Riot announced a partnership with Capital Auto Mall. The team then revealed the group of companies provided the team with a new set of uniforms – delivered just in time for the Western Women’s Canadian Football League (WWCFL) final on June 23.

The need for new uniforms was hastened after the team’s jerseys were stolen on May 23. According to Regina police, it received a report of a theft from a vehicle on the 4000 block of Rae Street on the morning of May 24th.

Duffle bags containing the Riot’s jerseys and pants were stolen from the equipment manager’s truck. Around half of the uniforms were eventually recovered in the Cathedral area.

The theft was not a first for the club – as the team’s jerseys also went missing in 2018 after the team manager’s truck was stolen.

The vehicle, with the jerseys inside were fully recovered in that case.

To help fill the gap, the Regina Thunder loaned the team their uniforms shortly after the theft.

“Immediately what came to mind was they’re our sisters in the community. We sprung into action to make sure our clean and pressed uniforms are going to be available for the Riot,” Thunder owner Murad Al-Katib told CTV News on May 24.

Since the theft, the Riot have asked for the community’s assistance through social media posts in finding the remainder of the jerseys.

The Riot defeated the Calgary Rage in a 29-0 shutout to ascend to the WWCFL finals.

Despite a valiant effort late in the game, the Riot fell to the Saskatoon Valkyries in the final 36-21 at Leibel Field.