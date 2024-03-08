Regina's Brandt Centre experiences mechanical issues for second time in 2 days during Brier

For the second time in two days mechanical issues at the Brandt Centre caused a disturbance at the Brier in Regina.

On Thursday REAL District posted on X that the water on the south side of the Brandt Centre needed to be shutoff due to a mechanical issue. That forced the closure of concessions and bathrooms on one side of the building.

“South-side concessions and bathrooms are temporarily closed. North-side and west-side concessions and bathrooms are not affected and are all open,” the post read.

The post went on to say that it was expected repairs would be completed by Thursday afternoon and gameplay would not be interrupted.

REAL later posted again around 5 p.m. Thursday stating that all issues had been resolved.

Earlier in the week a leak in the roof disrupted play on one of the sheets of ice. Players on both teams noticed what was described as a consistent drip onto the playing surface.

On Tuesday play on Sheet B was disrupted for about 20 minutes during the morning draw while the situation was rectified.

The 2024 Montana’s Brier runs in Regina from March 1 to 10, with the playoffs beginning on Friday.

Saskatchewan who finished first in its pool with a 7-2 record will face Brendan Bottcher from Alberta who finished second in his pool with a 6-2 record at 1 p.m Friday. Brad Gushue and Canada will face Reid Carruthers from Manitoba at the same time.