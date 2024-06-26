Regina's Breast Health Centre under construction, expected to open early 2025

The new Breast Health Centre in Regina is currently under construction and expected to open early next year.

The government held a news conference on Wednesday outside the new centre, but with demolition work underway, the media was not permitted to say the inside.

Once completed, the centre will consolidate many existing services and add new ones. Diagnostic imaging, consultation with surgeons, patient education, and support will all be housed in the facility, which is located in Regina Centre Crossing on Albert Street.

The province is spending $3.6 million on the facility. The state of the art Breast Health Centre is expected to make it easier to recruit the new staff that are needed.

‘The big difference is if you are going out and doing a fellowship in breast cancer care, you’re working in a facility like this. So to come to a city where that was not previously available, that’s going to be less attractive than a location that has it,” explained Regina surgeon Dr. Sarah Miller.

Saskatoon already has a Breast Health Centre. Demand for breast screening is expected to increase in 2025 when women aged 40-49 become eligible as part of a phased expansion.