Regina's Dunlop Art Gallery welcomes new installation

'Feel through the Deepness to see,' an art installation by artist Rita McKeough, will be calling the Dunlop Art Gallery home for the next two months.

The piece, located in Regina’s downtown public library, has a lot of moving parts, both figuratively and literally, according to Tomas Jonsson, curator of performance and moving image at the art gallery.

“There’s kind of installations that will move through the space. There’s audio pieces, the flowers will be singing and speaking to you, the animals will be speaking to you and you’re invited to just really immerse yourself in the space,” Jonsson said.

The piece explores a deep underground landscape and the plants and animals involved in the space.

Throughout its time at the library, the gallery will be hosting a variety of workshops and activities for the public to attend.

The piece will be on display until June 18 and is free to visit.