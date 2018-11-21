

CTV Regina





The only licenced pot shop in Regina has been forced to temporarily close its doors due to a supply shortage.

The Cannabis Co. YQR posted a sign about the closure on its door on Wednesday.

The shop says it plans to reopen once it receives a new shipment.

New Leaf Emporium and Spiritleaf in Moose Jaw both say they currently have cannabis available. In a statement to CTV News, Spiritleaf said it has a “decent” supply, but it would like to stock more strains.

“Our supply issue is based around (licenced producers) not being ready to go to market,” the statement said. “A lot of people we are trying to buy from tell us they will have product available in December and January.”

New Leaf says it has a strong supply. It was the first store in Saskatchewan to receive its permit and the store believes it helped kick start ordering.

Eden, located just east of Regina, is also fully stocked and says it doesn’t expect any supply issues in the near future.

The province issued six permits in Regina. The other five locations have yet to open.