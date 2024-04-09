Regina's Saturday Farmers' Market moving to new location

The Regina Farmers’ Market will be moving to the REAL District on Saturdays starting in May to make way for downtown construction.

Starting on May 4, the Saturday markets which are usually held at Pat Fiacco Plaza will move to Confederation Park every Saturday until Oct. 12.

The new location for the Regina Farmers' Market on Saturdays will be at Confederation Park. (Photo source: RFM website) The smaller Wednesday market will stay downtown but will shift to the northeast part of Victoria Park at the 1900 block of Scarth Street.

The first Wednesday market is set for May 8.

The Regina Farmers’ Market said the decision to relocate was not an easy one but logistical challenges such as ongoing construction made it unfeasible to keep running in the space this year.

Wednesday's Farmers' Market will be moved to the northeast side of Victoria Park. (Photo source: RFM website)