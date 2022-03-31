Regina, Saskatoon considering bid to host world junior hockey championship in 2023

Regina and Saskatoon are considering putting forth a bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

The City of Regina is hosting a special meeting on Friday to discuss consideration of a report which includes recommendations for Saskatchewan to host the tournament.

Regina and Saskatoon last hosted the World Juniors in 2010.

The city said the meeting agenda will be posted on Thursday morning.

The 2023 tournament was set to be hosted by Russia, but the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) decided to move the event due to conflict in Ukraine.

More details to come…