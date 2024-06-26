REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. RCMP investigate 'suspicious' death in Canora

    Sask RCMP File
    Share

    The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a “suspicious” death after a man died from his injuries in Canora, Sask.

    Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Canora RCMP received a report of an injured man at a residence, according to a release by Sask. RCMP.

    Officers arrived and located the 32-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

    RCMP said the man’s next of kin has been notified and victim services has been offered to them.

    No other details surrounding the death or progress of the investigation was provided by RCMP.

    If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

    If there is a risk to public safety, RCMP said they will notify the public.

    Canora, Sask. is about 230 kilometres northeast of Regina. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you should know about the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis

    Cases of a tick-borne illness called anaplasmosis are on the rise globally, and that includes across Canada. Biology professor Vett Lloyd says it is important to understand the risk factors for contracting anaplasmosis, and recognize symptoms of an infection, as the disease becomes more prevalent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News