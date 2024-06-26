Sask. RCMP investigate 'suspicious' death in Canora

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a “suspicious” death after a man died from his injuries in Canora, Sask.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Canora RCMP received a report of an injured man at a residence, according to a release by Sask. RCMP.

Officers arrived and located the 32-year-old man, who was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

RCMP said the man’s next of kin has been notified and victim services has been offered to them.

No other details surrounding the death or progress of the investigation was provided by RCMP.

If anyone has information on the incident, they are asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

If there is a risk to public safety, RCMP said they will notify the public.

Canora, Sask. is about 230 kilometres northeast of Regina.