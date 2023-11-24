Regina sinkhole becomes a makeshift Christmas display

Residents in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood have found a festive way to deal with a pothole-turned-sinkhole they’ve been asking the city to repair for more than a month’s time.

Christmas decorations are now set up on the barricades the city has to alert people of the hole in the road. You can see the holiday hijinks using the video player at the top of the page.

Decorations include a Christmas tree and garland.

In a statement emailed to CTV News, the City of Regina said it was made aware of a collapsed storm drain in July.

“At the time it was reported to us, there was no evidence of a sinkhole. We prioritize broken infrastructure based on location, severity and risk to public safety,” the statement read.

The city says plans are in place to repair the hole in the next couple of days.