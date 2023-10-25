Regina Symphony Orchestra and Globe Theatre struggling to find way after pandemic

Two of Regina’s biggest art outlets are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Regina Symphony Orchestra and Global Theatre have been staples of the art scene for decades.

Both groups are dealing with lower ticket sales, declining seasonal subscriptions, as well as higher all-around costs.

A noticeable percentage of the people who made up the audience pre-pandemic, have stepped away. This has compelled both groups to begin broadening their viewership.

“We have serious structural issues in terms of how most of our performance arts organizations are actually built,” Mike Forrester, the Executive Director of the Regina Symphony Orchestra.

“They have been that way for decades and clearly need to be rethought.”

The Globe Theatre is currently going through renovations. During this process, the theatre has been putting on productions at other venues in Regina. Seatings for these events have been smaller in scale to what the Globe is accustomed to.

The Globe Theatre needs funds to complete their capital project as well to remain sustainable in their operations, which Jaime Boldt, the Executive Director of the Globe Theatre says, “has left them with both their hands out.”

For the time being, Forrester says both parties will continue to have conversations with the community, their donors, as well as all levels of government.

“Know that we’re just trying to figure out what our community wants, how to engage our community,” Boldt said.

“We’re a key part of the music scene here. If something were to happen to the orchestra, there’s a row of dominos that would be affected,” Forrester said.