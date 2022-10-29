Regina to host 2023 box lacrosse national championships

The Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association (SLA) in partnership with Lacrosse Canada have announced the 2023 minor box lacrosse championships are coming to the Queen City.

A handful of national events will be taking place all under one roof at the Cooperators Arena, showcasing the top box lacrosse players in both male and female championships.

“Saskatchewan has proven its passion for Lacrosse, right from the smallest Tyke events up to the professional levels at Saskatchewan Rush games,” Lacrosse Canada president Shawn Williams said in a news release.

“I truly believe the SLA is going to put on an event worthy of our athletes.”

The SLA also hopes to host a 12U Female Box National Invitational Tournament for the first time.

If approved, this event could potentially showcase the top female box players from 12U all the way up to junior.

“Our younger female athletes were inspired by our Canada Games Girls team. Now for these girls to participate in their own National Championship at home, I truly think will give them the confidence to take the floor,” executive director Bridget Pottle explained.

“I think offering opportunities right from 12U to Junior is going to be instrumental in growing female participation at National events and in Saskatchewan.”

Lacrosse Canada national tournaments returned in the summer of 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SLA Presient Sheena Hubelit said she looks forward to bringing the excitement to the prairies.

“This is a great opportunity to bring a National Lacrosse Championship back to the prairies and we're honored to host The Creators Game in Regina, situated in the heart of Treaty 4 Territory”, she said.

The tournaments will run from Aug. 14 to 20, 2023.