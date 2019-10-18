REGINA – Voters going to the polls to vote in Monday’s federal election won’t need to worry about bus fares, as Regina Transit will be free for residents heading to cast their ballots.

“It’s important for residents to get out and vote,” Kim Onrait, Executive Director of Citizen Services said in a release. “We want everyone to have an opportunity to get to their polling stations and have their say in this Federal Election and we hope free bus service will help.”

Planning to use transit or paratransit to get your polling station on Monday, October 21? @YQRTransit �� will be free for residents exercising their right to vote.



Download a pass at https://t.co/7efqgra4dm – print or show the bus driver the pass on your phone. #yqr pic.twitter.com/Ta1SjEZyzh — City of Regina (@CityofRegina) October 17, 2019

The city says the decision was made after inquiries earlier this week.

A pass for free bus service can be downloaded and printed or shown on a smartphone to a bus operator.

The pass will be valid for both regular buses and paratransit service.

Canadians head to the polls on Oct. 21.