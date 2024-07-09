Regina Urgent Care Centre treats more than 500 patients in first week

Days have been busy at Regina’s brand new Urgent Care Centre – with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reporting more than 500 patients were treated at the facility in its first week alone.

The centre, located at 1320 Albert St., currently operates from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., seven days a week with plans to move to 24/7 service once staffing is fully complimented.

The facility is intended for urgent, non-emergent patients with non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses.

Additionally, the centre is equipped to help those dealing with crises relating to mental health and addictions – even featuring a separate entrance for these types of crises.

SHA Executive Director of Acute Care Thomas Stewart is set to speak with reporters regarding the update at 2 p.m.

--More details to come…