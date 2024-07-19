'Pink Friday': Family of Bella Brave encourages people to wear pink in her honour

The family of Isabella “Bella Brave” Thomson is encouraging people to wear pink in her honour on Friday.

The 10-year-old died on July 14 after she was put into a medically induced coma after a “rapid fibrosis-like deterioration” of her lungs.

"Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave," Bella’s mom Kyla wrote in a post on Sunday.

Waves of support flew in on social media after Bella’s death, with people sharing what she meant to them.

Kyla requested that people wear pink on Friday in memory of her daughter and share photos and stories to “keep her light going.”

Kyla Thomson encouraged people to wear pink on Friday in honour of Bella. (Photo courtesy: KylaCT / Bella Brave Instagram page) Here are some photos on social media of people wearing pink for Bella Brave.

Bella and her mom gained a massive following online for sharing their experience with Bella’s multiple medical conditions, including Hirschsprung’s disease.

The girl’s story touched the hearts of people around the world, including Ryan Reynolds and Halsey.

Ryan Reynolds shared his condolences after Bella's passing. (Photo source: vancityreynolds Instagram) A fundraiser was also launched on GoFundMe to support her family after her death.

-With files from Rhonda Nye and David Prisciak

-More to come.