Sixteen new recruits have been sworn into the Regina Police Service (RPS).

On Thursday, the new recruits took their oaths in front of their families and friends, along with members of RPS.

“We all are excited. It has been a long process and we did such a wonderful job in life like this. It was hard. It's really exciting to see us getting at this moment,” said Eric Niyogushima, a new RPS recruit.

Many of the recruits come from different backgrounds and have worked in a variety of different fields, including Niyogushima.

“Initially, I always wanted to be a pilot, but I always admired to serve and protect people in the community,” he said. “I'm always inspired to write about the law and I'm always inspired to wanting to help other people.”

Niyogushima said it is a privilege to be able to serve and protect the city.

"For me, it's just being there for anyone at the moment,” he said. “Just being there to be able to help and be able to listen to them.”

The recruits will begin 21 weeks of training at the Saskatchewan Police College and will then graduate in December.