Here's what's happening in Regina over the Labour Day long weekend

The long weekend is here and Saskatchewan Roughriders fans are eager to catch the green and white take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the annual Labour Day Classic.

If you didn’t get tickets to the sold-out game or are looking for something else to do, there are plenty of other fun options.

Here’s what’s happening in the Queen City over the long weekend and what City of Regina facilities are open and closed.

Saturday

RIFFA

The Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA) will be wrapping up with a reception and awards ceremony at Darke Hall beginning at 6 p.m.

Regina Farmers’ Market

The Regina Farmer’s Market is taking place at two locations this summer. Saturday’s market is held at Confederation Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featuring dozens of vendors, folks can get their hands on fresh garden produce and other items.

During Saturday’s market, a corn roast fundraiser will be held, with proceeds going to a new nutrition coupon program. Corn cobs will be on sale for $5.

Dog adoption event

Bright Eyes Dog Rescue will be holding an adoption event on the outdoor courtyard at Blanco Mexican restaurant on Albert Street.

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., folks can get their hands on some delicious food, and may end up leaving with a furry friend.

Taste of the Philippines

This free event is open to anyone wanting to take part in a celebration of Philippine culture. Held at the Victoria Square Mall grounds, the event will offer entertainment, vendors, and a parade.

Dragon Boat Festival

Dragon Boat Festival races will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., culminating in a 2,000 metre finale. An award presentation will follow the event, and the beer gardens will stay open for the evening.

The event takes place at Wascana Lake.

Sweet Escape Festival

This all ages event will be taking place in Victoria Park. It will feature several bands, food trucks, vendors, and exhibition boxing matches.

According to the website, proceeds of every ticket sold will be donated to the Hospitals of Regina Foundation.

Rider Fan Day

Rider fans can get autographs from their favourite players and catch the team on the field for their last practice. There will also be a family fun zone and food options. The festivities begin at 10 a.m.

Drop Zone

The Easter Seals Drop Zone event raises money for people who are living with disabilities.

You can watch people rappel 21 stories down the edge of Hill Centre Tour II all for a good cause.

Sunday

Labour Day Parking Lot Party

On both Saturday and Sunday, the Revival Music Room will be holding a Labour Day weekend parking lot party. The event will feature bands and food trucks.

Monday

Labour Day Family Picnic

A picnic will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Pat Fiacco Plaza in Victoria Park. There will be free food and entertainment.

Lumsden Duck Derby

The annual Lumsden Duck Derby will be taking place, with plenty of activities for people to take part in. The main event, the duck drop, will take place at 2:30 p.m. on the west side of James St. Bridge.

Up to 35,000 toy ducks will be raised by a crane and dropped into the Qu’Appelle River to race to the finish line. There will be a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Lumsden Centennial Hall and a parade at 1 p.m.

There will also be a trade show and live music.

Labour Day Play Day

The Saskatchewan Science Centre will be hosting a Labour Day Play Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be bouncy castles, food trucks, cotton candy making, face painting, and more activities.

Tickets are $6 a person.

Show N’ Shine

The annual Show N’ Shine will be taking place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Access Communications Community Park. Admission is $5 per person, $10 per family, and free for kids 12 and under.

What’s open and closed?

Some City of Regina services will be closed on Labour Day Monday or operating on a reduced schedule.

All civic offices will be closed. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with entry gates closing at 6:45 p.m. The leaf and yard site will be closed.

Waste collection will be picked up per usual.

Regina Transit will be running on the Sunday schedule but the Information Centre and RIDELine will be closed. Paratransit service will be operating from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The North West Leisure Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the Sportplex – Fieldhouse will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Lawson Aquatic Centre will be closed for annual maintenance.

Regular hours will be in effect at Wascana Pool. Maple Leaf Pool, Buffalo Meadows Pool, and Massey Pool will be closed for the season at 5 p.m.

The Regent Pool will be closed for the annual dog swim.

The office for the Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries will be closed but gates will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.