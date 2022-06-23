Report outlines $76 million in proposed improvements for southeast Regina roadways

Report outlines $76 million in proposed improvements for southeast Regina roadways

A City of Regina construction barrier is seen in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News) A City of Regina construction barrier is seen in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada

The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.

'You've had allies all along': Conservative MPs meet with convoy figures in Ottawa

A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.

WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency

The World Health Organization convenes its emergency committee Thursday to consider if the spiraling outbreak of monkeypox warrants being declared a global emergency. But some experts say the WHO's decision to act only after the disease spilled into the West could entrench the grotesque inequities that arose between rich and poor countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener