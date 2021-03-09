REGINA -- Friday March 12 will mark one year since Saskatchewan recorded its first COVID-19 case. Ahead of the anniversary, people are reflecting on what they were doing the week before the virus was detected in the province.

Mya Bilinski Templeton said she was going to school part-time, and working as a waitress, ‘interacting with hundreds of people a night.’ Her friend, Megan Krall, said she was on a trip in March 2020.

“I was actually in Bali, in Indonesia,” Krall said. “That was fun for the time, but getting home was kind of a nightmare.”

Former MP, Lorne Nystrom was also travelling at that time.

“In January, (I was) on airplanes. Not overseas, but out of the country. And also in Ottawa,” Nystrom said.

Back in Saskatchewan, others, like Susan Baiton, were attending large gatherings and events.

“One year ago today, I was in Weyburn watching my niece at a curling bonspiel,” said Baiton.

Premier Scott Moe was at Evraz Place, surrounded by dozens of elected officials.

“The SARM convention last year was the last large public event that I attended,” said Moe. “We have been in some sort of a COVID fog ever since that last SARM convention.”

Though, for some whose jobs weren’t impacted by the pandemic, the look-back, doesn’t look too different.

“It hasn’t really changed much, other than rules and regulations I guess,” one man told CTV News.

Most people CTV News spoke to say life will never be exactly the same as it was, before March 2020.

“It’s for the better I think. When you don’t have much that you can do, you find out what you actually want to be doing,” said Krall. “So, I’m kind of grateful in that sense.”