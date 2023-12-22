Respiratory illnesses on the decline in Sask.: latest CRISP report

Despite rising numbers across the country, Saskatchewan saw a decline in the number of COVID-19, influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) over the past two weeks, according to the latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) report.

COVID-19, flu and RSV all saw case count and test positivity rates shrink slightly.

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to decline for the fifth consecutive week from 496 positive tests in the week ending November 11 to 262 in the current week.

The test positivity for the most recent surveillance week was 9.8 per cent compared to 13.8 per cent at the beginning for the four-week reporting period.

The number of influenza cases declined from 867 positive tests in the week ending Dec. 9 to 578 in the current week.

Influenza test positivity in the current reporting week decreased to 25.2 per cent from 31.1 per cent in the previous reporting week.

RSV increased to 111 positive tests in the most recent two weeks compared to 93 in the previous two-week period.

Test positivity in the most recent week decreased slightly to 2.3 per cent from 2.7 per cent for the previous reporting week.

COVID-19 and Influenza accounted for 34 per cent and 47 per cent of hospitalizations due to viral respiratory illnesses across the province, respectively.

CASES AND CHILDREN

An overwhelming majority of flu and RSV cases are in residents 19-years old and under.

There were 65.7 per cent of cases part of that age demographic.

RSV symptoms can be more severe in young children and infants.

According to the CRISP report, over 38 per cent of RSV cases are in infants and toddles aged 0 – 4.

INTO THE HOLIDAYS

Cases nationwide are at about the average for this time of year.

“That doesn’t mean it’s good,” Dr. Issac Bogoch told CTV News.

He added cases could spike in the coming weeks after the holidays.

“Sometime in late December or early January, we are going to see more and more of that in the weeks ahead. So unfortunately in the health care settings, it's going to be a very busy holiday season,” Bogoch said.

Canadian health officials are encouraging residents to get vaccinated.

There is also a vaccine for RSV this year. Health Canada has approved that vaccine for people 60 and older, but it is only available free of charge to people in that age group who are living in long-term care homes, elder care lodges, and retirement homes licensed to provide dementia care services.

- With files from Natalie van Rooy