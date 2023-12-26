Riders acquire Tiger Cats defensive lineman Tre' Crawford

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed former Hamilton Tiger Cats defensive lineman Tre' Crawford.

Crawford comes to the green and white after spending the last two seasons in Hamilton – where he suited up for 12 games and eared 18 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and one forced fumble.

Crawford previously signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2019 before joining the Denver Broncos.

In his college career, Crawford spent two seasons at the University of Alabama Birmingham from 2017-2018 where he racked up 43 tackles, eight sacks and two fumble recoveries.