Riders' Dearborn qualifies for Canadian Olympic bobsleigh team

A Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back will be representing Canada at the Winter Olympics.

Jacob Dearborn, 27, has qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as a member of Canada’s third sled in the four-man bobsleigh, Bobsleigh Canada said in a news release.

Dearborn played eight games for the Riders in the 2021 season, starting twice. He recorded 18 tackles, two special teams tackles and two interceptions.

Dearborn also played 14 games in the 2019 season and was part of the Riders special teams where he made 14 tackles.

The Yaker, Ont. product was introduced to bobsleigh when the CFL season was shutdown in 2020. He eventually tested and secured a spot on Canda’s development team, according to his Bobsleigh Canada bio.

The winter Olympics are scheduled to take place Feb. 4-20.