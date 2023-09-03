Riders edge Bombers in overtime thriller to take 58th Labour Day Classic

The Saskatchewan Roughriders topped the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 32-30 in overtime Sunday night to take the 58th Labour Day Classic in front of a sold-out Mosaic Stadium.

The green and white picked up a major and then connected for two more points in overtime forcing the Bombers to try and score eight points to keep the game alive.

Cue Regina’s Jaxon Ford who knocked down a Zach Collaros pass to clinch the win, the first Labour Day win for the Riders since 2019.

Quarterback Jake Dolegala completed 22 of 39 passes for 326 yards, meanwhile backup pivot Antonio Pipkin had three carries for five yards and two touchdowns, including one in overtime.

Collaros completed 13 of 26 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns along with an interception on the Bombers side.

The win improves the Riders record to 6-5 while the Bombers drop to 9-3 ahead of next week’s rematch in Winnipeg.

More to come…